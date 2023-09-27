EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Short Interest Update

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
EuroSite Power Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EUSP traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,408. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. EuroSite Power has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.07.
EuroSite Power Company Profile
