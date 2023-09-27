EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Short Interest Update

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EuroSite Power Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EUSP traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,408. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. EuroSite Power has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

EuroSite Power Company Profile

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

