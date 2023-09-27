EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Down 4.7%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.97. Approximately 19,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 69,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of EVE in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on EVE in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get EVE alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EVE

EVE Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVEX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of EVE by 55.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVE by 240.5% in the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 60,526 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVE in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVE in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of EVE in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVE

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.