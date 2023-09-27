Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $1.08 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 222.13% and a negative return on equity of 258.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.