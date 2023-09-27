Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.26. Approximately 462,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 775,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

XPRO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expro Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $396.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.91 million. Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expro Group news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $68,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,575,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,516,698.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Expro Group news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 5,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $140,163.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,270.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $68,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,575,891 shares in the company, valued at $334,516,698.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,071,335 shares of company stock worth $70,495,867 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Expro Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expro Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 34,732 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Expro Group by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 40,811 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Expro Group by 374.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 44,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Expro Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP now owns 635,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

