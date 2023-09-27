Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, September 29th (NYSE:FATH)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, September 29th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, September 28th.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE FATH opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter. Fathom Digital Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 193.90% and a negative net margin of 373.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $53,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, and catering services.

