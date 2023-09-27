Fevertree Drinks PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 5.74 (LON:FEVR)

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.74 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fevertree Drinks Trading Up 0.7 %

FEVR stock opened at GBX 1,228 ($15.00) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12,200.00, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.20. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of GBX 805.50 ($9.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,489 ($18.18). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,308.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,301.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,263 ($15.42) per share, for a total transaction of £19,993.29 ($24,414.81). 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.