Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 66,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 41,231 shares.The stock last traded at $49.22 and had previously closed at $49.15.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $528.61 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 688.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.