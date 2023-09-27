Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 66,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 41,231 shares.The stock last traded at $49.22 and had previously closed at $49.15.
Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $528.61 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 688.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.
About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF
The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
