Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires New Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 11.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 13.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the second quarter worth $1,701,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 68.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,433,000 after purchasing an additional 40,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 14.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWAV has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.29.

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $196.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.92 and a 200 day moving average of $253.10. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.50 and a 1 year high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at $30,400,708.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.06, for a total value of $1,072,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at $15,193,104.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $2,146,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,400,708.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,100 shares of company stock worth $8,276,394. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.