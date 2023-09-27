Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNM. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in VanEck VietnamETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in VanEck VietnamETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period.

VanEck VietnamETF Stock Down 1.8 %

BATS VNM opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $558.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37.

VanEck VietnamETF Company Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

