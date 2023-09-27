Fiduciary Alliance LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $570,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,242,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 39,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.16.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

