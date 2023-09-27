Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys Shares of 942 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.46.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

