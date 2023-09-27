Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $156,000 in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 431.8% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 63,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 51,705 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $100.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.57 and a 200 day moving average of $102.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.