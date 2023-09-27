Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $164,000 in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 32,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 101,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,762,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $82.78 on Wednesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.35 and a one year high of $89.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.30.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.3588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

