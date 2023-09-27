Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $190,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEF opened at $91.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.65. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.62 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

