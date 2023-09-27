Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $297,000 in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.60 and a 200 day moving average of $109.34. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.82 and a 1 year high of $116.93.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

