Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 1,685 iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 457.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $102.54 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $112.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.40 and a 200 day moving average of $107.08.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

