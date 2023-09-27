Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 5,078 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 87,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,848 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 460,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,236,000 after purchasing an additional 138,607 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.51. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.