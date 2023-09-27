Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes $127,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $723,255,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396,818 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,737,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

Enbridge Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE ENB opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.