Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes $216,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 486.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 156,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 130,024 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,992,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:BWX opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $23.72.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

