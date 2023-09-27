Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 93.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $82.38 on Wednesday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $70.42 and a one year high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.46.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

