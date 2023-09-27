Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JUST. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 35,840 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $770,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 349.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 23,664 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of JUST stock opened at $60.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $266.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $65.40.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

