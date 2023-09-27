Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fullen Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

