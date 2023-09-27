Filecoin (FIL) Market Cap Achieves $1.45 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $79.60 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.21 or 0.00012214 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,961,341,725 coins and its circulating supply is 451,145,375 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

