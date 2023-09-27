First County Bank CT Acquires 329 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First County Bank CT lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

CRM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.87. 274,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,893,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a PE ratio of 127.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $2,050,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $11,970,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $3,083,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,696,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,226,660,844.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $2,050,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,970,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 711,841 shares of company stock valued at $155,120,222. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

