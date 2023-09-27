First County Bank CT Buys 1,516 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First County Bank CT grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.67. The company had a trading volume of 390,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $75.26.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.15.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

