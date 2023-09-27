First County Bank CT Buys 17,817 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

First County Bank CT boosted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Amcor by 117.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 697.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amcor

Amcor Trading Down 0.8 %

AMCR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 516,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,649,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.