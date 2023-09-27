First County Bank CT Buys 289 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First County Bank CT grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.38. 1,763,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,153,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $147.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.79. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

