First County Bank CT Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First County Bank CT raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $207.57. 109,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.55.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

