First County Bank CT Has $1.13 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First County Bank CT cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,923. The company has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.46. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

