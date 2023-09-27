First County Bank CT Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First County Bank CT lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,816,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,756,000 after buying an additional 111,436 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,963,000 after purchasing an additional 505,764 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,996,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,361,000 after purchasing an additional 308,451 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.51. 92,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,143. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $77.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average is $75.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.