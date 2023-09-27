First County Bank CT Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First County Bank CT reduced its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,751 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco accounts for about 1.0% of First County Bank CT’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First County Bank CT’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 42.3% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 15.0% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.01. 851,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,815,437. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

