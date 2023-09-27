First County Bank CT Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First County Bank CT reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,563 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.3% of First County Bank CT’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CTC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 517.1% during the 4th quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.2% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $75.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,772. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

