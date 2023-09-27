First County Bank CT Has $746,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First County Bank CT decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.88.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2 %

Mastercard stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $394.41. 156,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,674. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

