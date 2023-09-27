First County Bank CT Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First County Bank CT grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $818.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,694. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $866.55 and a 200-day moving average of $773.81.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

