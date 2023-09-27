First County Bank CT Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First County Bank CT cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $392.88. The stock had a trading volume of 629,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,625. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $409.91 and a 200-day moving average of $393.99. The company has a market capitalization of $314.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

