First County Bank CT Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First County Bank CT cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $392.88. The stock had a trading volume of 629,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,625. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $409.91 and a 200-day moving average of $393.99. The company has a market capitalization of $314.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Pain for Gain: 2 Stocks Whose CEOs Left Without a Clue
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 3 Household Names With RSIs That Scream Oversold
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- This Little Known Automaker May Save Your Life and Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.