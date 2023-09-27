First County Bank CT Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First County Bank CT cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 208,719 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,326 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.15. 12,393,378 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

