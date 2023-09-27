First County Bank CT Takes $2.98 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First County Bank CT purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 87,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000. CSX comprises approximately 1.4% of First County Bank CT’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $676,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in CSX by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 23,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in CSX by 5.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 252,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.52.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.21. 880,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,081,926. The stock has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.41.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.