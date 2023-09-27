First County Bank CT Trims Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

First County Bank CT reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,972 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 1.4% of First County Bank CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $127,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 11.3% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 646,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 283,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $42.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

