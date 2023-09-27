First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 285,568 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 281,411 shares.The stock last traded at $27.93 and had previously closed at $27.81.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0982 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,384,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,152,000 after acquiring an additional 687,510 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,009,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,565,000 after acquiring an additional 112,340 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,516,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,938,000 after acquiring an additional 50,079 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,390,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,358,000 after acquiring an additional 529,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 316,695 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

