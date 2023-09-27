First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 285,568 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 281,411 shares.The stock last traded at $27.93 and had previously closed at $27.81.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0982 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
