First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 163,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 368% from the previous session’s volume of 34,841 shares.The stock last traded at $82.16 and had previously closed at $81.65.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $727.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.02.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.