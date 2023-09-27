First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIW. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $82.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.42 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.