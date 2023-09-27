Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading Up 6%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 1,654,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 8,065,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fisker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Fisker Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 109.16% and a negative net margin of 39,127.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fisker

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 4,066.8% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,568,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fisker by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,254,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,634 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 10,188,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,560,000 after buying an additional 1,605,328 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 23.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,314,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,253,000 after buying an additional 1,405,278 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fisker during the third quarter valued at about $4,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

