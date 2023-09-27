Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires 8,015 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 31.4% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 122,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 37,746 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,739,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after buying an additional 1,509,907 shares during the period. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AT&T by 9.8% during the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 12,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -90.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

