Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sysco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,382,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,919,000 after buying an additional 346,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,261,000 after acquiring an additional 100,884 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,537,000 after acquiring an additional 526,479 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Down 3.7 %

Sysco stock opened at $66.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $66.21 and a 52 week high of $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

