Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,828 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper
In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.0 %
Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.
Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.
Keurig Dr Pepper Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Keurig Dr Pepper
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Pain for Gain: 2 Stocks Whose CEOs Left Without a Clue
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 3 Household Names With RSIs That Scream Oversold
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- This Little Known Automaker May Save Your Life and Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.