Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,828 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.0 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

