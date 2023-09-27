Fortem Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of JEPI opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $56.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

