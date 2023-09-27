Fortem Financial Group LLC Invests $218,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 10,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 117,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 140,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 99,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.31. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

