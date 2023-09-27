Fortem Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,400 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,027 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.3 %

EXPE opened at $99.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.17. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $124.95.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.