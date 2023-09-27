Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 7,200 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $842,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CPE opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.77.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $562.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

