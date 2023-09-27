Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 8,964 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,145,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $715,360,000 after purchasing an additional 823,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after buying an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $421,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,951 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,009,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DVN opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

